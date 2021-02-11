News Local Foreign Minister attends “Philia Forum” in Greece

Foreign Minister attends “Philia Forum” in Greece

Greece is hosting the “Philia Forum” Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs today, in Athens, with the participation of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and France.

The meeting, which is being held in the framework of promoting and consolidating multilateral ties of friendship and cooperation among partner countries in the wider region, extending from the Mediterranean to the Gulf, will consider the prospects for enhancing cooperation in sectors of common interest, including the efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and common security challenges in the wider region.

The meeting will be opened by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (at about 11.15am local time), and there will be a press conference following the Ministerial plenary session, around 13.35.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Cypriot Minister will hold separate meetings with his counterparts, with whom he will also discuss issues of bilateral interest.

(CNA)

Useful Links

