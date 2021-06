A 26-year-old foreign man who is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing a 35-year-old co-patriot of his last week admitted the crime before Limassol district court.

He also said he had no regrets.

The attempted murder took place at the construction site both of them were working.

The reason behind the stabbing was apparently the phone call he had received from the victim the night before the attack police.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.