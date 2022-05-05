Foreign high school student allegedly planning mass shooting story totally false, says Child Commissioner

The island’s Child Protection Commissioner on Thursday slammed organized parents over a false sensational statement before parliament that a foreign student allegedly planned a mass shooting at a Nicosia high school.

The allegation was made on Tuesday by head of the parents’ association of Kokkinotrimithia high school Polys Polykarpou before the ad hoc parliamentary committee debating the alarming rising demographic problem in Cyprus.

Commissioner Despo Michaelides said in a written statement that the whole story which took wide dimensions in social media was totally false and that the alleged ‘shooter’ was not even a foreigner.

As for the mother of the defamed Greek Cypriot student she told the Commissioner that her son is now scared to even go to class. Along with a number of his classmates who are also scared to attend school.

Kokkinotrimithia residents are protesting for a long time now against the Pournara irregular refugees reception centre in their area which is threatened by demographic distortion. As well as from increased pretty crime in the area.