News World Forbes: Planet’s richest people made incredible wealth gains in 2020

Forbes: Planet’s richest people made incredible wealth gains in 2020

It’s been a year of pandemic-driven lockdowns, political upheaval and—especially for the planet’s richest people—incredible wealth gains.

With major stock markets soaring high, Forbes estimates that the 2,200-plus billionaires in the world have collectively gotten $1.9 trillion richer in 2020.

The world’s billionaires are worth an estimated $11.4 trillion, based on Forbes calculations using stock prices from Friday, December 11. That’s up 20% from collective wealth of $9.5 trillion on December 31, 2019.

America’s billionaire class had a smashing 2020. Altogether, the more than 600 U.S. billionaires are worth $4 trillion, a gain of $560 billion since the beginning of the year, aided by record-breaking stock markets.

The S&P 500, sitting near all-time highs, is up 13% this year despite the March Covid-crash; the Nasdaq is up 38%.

No one in the world has had a better 2020 than Elon Musk, whose fortune has grown an astonishing $110 billion this year to nearly $137 billion, making him the third-richest person in the world.

The surge came from skyrocketing shares of Tesla Motors, which have ballooned by 630%. That rise has been fuelled by incredibly bullish investors and the fact that the electric carmaker will be added to the S&P 500 index on December 21.

The world’s richest person, Jeff Bezos, had the second-best year. Bezos, who is worth $182 billion, has gotten $67.5 billion richer in 2020 thanks to rising Amazon stock; the online retailer has been cashing in on a world shopping from home.

While U.S. tycoons grab headlines for their increasing fortunes, Chinese billionaires as a group have actually gotten the richest this year in dollar terms.

The country, which imposed heavy lockdown rules after the Covid-19 outbreak began, has bounced back in stunning fashion from its start as the epicenter of the pandemic.

The CSI 300 Index, which tracks 300 of China’s leading companies, is up 19% this year—helping Chinese billionaires add a total of $750 billion to their aggregate net worths in 2020.

Altogether, the 400 Chinese billionaires are worth $2 trillion. That doesn’t include the 67 Hong Kong billionaires, whose fortunes rose a collective $60 billion, to an aggregate of $380 billion.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleKuwait signs deal with Greece’s DESFA for liquefied gas import terminal
Next articleAuction for 5G broadband in Cyprus starts Thursday, four bidders take part

Top Stories

Local

Auctions of main residence suspended until end of March

gavriella -
Taking into consideration the current financial conditions, the banks have decided to suspend auctions of main residence until the end of March 2021. The said...
Read more
Local

Simple test to diagnose flu from COVID-19

gavriella -
Public hospitals are getting ready for the period when seasonal flu and COVID-19 will coexist since despite international views that flu percentages would be...
Read more
in-cyprus

Man injured after online disagreement about ELAM’s stance on budget

gavriella -
Two persons started a discussion on a social network platform which resulted in a disagreement regarding the stance of ELAM party during the voting...
Read more
Local

Thursday’s vote on 2021 budget won’t be postponed, as expected-UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Thursday afternoon's vote on the 2021 state budget which is expected not to be approved  will take place even though insiders said earlier in...
Read more
Local

Auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus starts Thursday, four bidders take part

Annie Charalambous -
The auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus is set to start on Thursday with four bidding electronic communication networks taking part, according to Philenews. The...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Kuwait signs deal with Greece’s DESFA for liquefied gas import terminal

Annie Charalambous -
Kuwait has signed a six-year, $106 million contract with Greek gas grid operator DESFA for the group to operate a liquefied natural gas import...
Read more
World

Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week, Pence to receive it Friday

Annie Charalambous -
President-elect Joe Biden will get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, transition officials said on Thursday, as U.S. authorities try to build...
Read more
World

Turkey says will not turn back on Russian S-400S purchase despite sanctions

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey will not turn back on its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and will take reciprocal steps after evaluating the U.S. sanctions imposed...
Read more
World

Military personnel, civilians get COVID-19 vaccine in US

gavriella -
Military personnel, civilian health care professionals, and emergency responders who volunteered were among some of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, as...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros