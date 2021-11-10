NewsLocalFor the first time in years youth unemployment records much-welcome decrease

For the first time in years youth unemployment records much-welcome decrease

Unemployment
Unemployment

For the first time in years youth unemployment in Cyprus has recorded a much-welcome decrease with a percentage of 6.8 in September compared to 20.9% in September 2020.

Based on latest Eurostat data, youth unemployment in August and July this year stood at the same percentage – that is 6.8%, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

As for the unemployment rate of young people under 25 in June, this was recorded at 19.9%.

A total of 2,815 million young persons – under the age of 25 – were unemployed in the EU in September. And 2,307 million of whom were in the euro area.

In September, the youth unemployment rate was 15.9 % in the EU and 16.0 % in the euro area, down from 16.1 % and 16.3 % respectively in the previous month.

Compared with August 2021, youth unemployment decreased by 45, 000 in the EU and by 38, 000 in the euro area.

By Annie Charalambous
