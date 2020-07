In the old streets of Larnaca, opposite of the parking of the primary agora, there is a brand new café in the city. There you will find varieties of coffee but also, many choices of wine for the evening. Also, you will find sandwiches, cold snacks, platters, desserts, and pizzas while you can enjoy a glass of wine from the wide range of the choices and also, ‘Vin’ means wine.

Georgiou Droushioti 6, Larnaca, 24333373, 9:00-23:00.