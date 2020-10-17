News World For a teacher in France, a civics class was followed by a...

For a teacher in France, a civics class was followed by a gruesome death

FILE PHOTO: A person holds up a "Je Suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) sign during a ceremony at Place de la Republique to pay tribute to the victims of last year's shooting at the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool/File Photo

The middle school teacher knifed to death on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday showed his teenage students a cartoon lampooning the Prophet Mohammad as part of a class on freedom of expression earlier this month, parents said.

Nordine Chaouadi told Reuters he was the father of a 13-year-old pupil who attended the civics class given by the teacher, whom parents gathered outside the college referred to as Mr. Paty. French media have identified him as Samuel Paty.

The teacher had asked pupils who were Muslim to raise their hands and invited them to leave, advising them he would be showing a caricature of Mohammad that might cause offence, said Chaouadi.

For Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous.

Chaouadi said his son, a Muslim, interpreted the teacher’s actions as done out of kindness and respect for their faith.

“He did it to protect the children, not to shock them,” said Chaouadi.

Some parents took offence, however. Two or three days later, they held a meeting at the school with the teacher, school principal, and an official from the education authority.

“It went well. There was no shouting or talking over each other. My wife took part in it. She said it was a man who made a mistake, it happens to everyone,” Chaouadi added.

One man who said his daughter was in the class gave a similar account of the lesson in a video recorded around the time of the meeting. However, he branded the history teacher a thug, and posted the video on social media. The post was shared by a Paris mosque, among others.

Reuters was not immediately able to authenticate the video.

In the video, the man says: “If you want to join forces and say ‘stop, don’t touch our children, then send me a message.’

“This thug should not remain in the national education system, should no longer teach our children. He should go educate himself,” he continues in the recording.

The school, the College du Bois d’Aulne in the middle-class suburb of Conflans-Saint-Honorine, could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was unclear whether the attacker, who was shot dead by police and has not been named, had seen the video.

Lawmakers and teachers’ unions hailed the slain teacher’s courage for confronting challenging taboos in French society. Freedom of expression was a core tenet of democracy, they said.

Jean-Remi Girard, president of the National Union of School Teachers, told BFM TV that children needed to understand that blasphemy can shock, but is legal.

Blood has been spilled before in France over satire targeting Islam. Islamist militants killed 12 in a gun rampage in the office of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015 after it published a series of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

Local centre-right lawmaker Antoine Savignat said, “If we cannot talk about the Charlie Hebdo caricatures in school, we end up in denialism… In France, the country of freedom of expression, this cannot be allowed to happen.”

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMoody’s downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook
Next articleHarmonized Index of Consumer Prices in September down by an annual 1.9%

Top Stories

Local

Dherynia protesters asked to respect measures against Covid-19

Annie Charalambous -
A peaceful protest by motorcyclists is to take place at Dherynia crossing on Saturday afternoon in memory of two Greek Cypriots brutally killed by...
Read more
Local

Additional covid-19 preventive measures throughout Cyprus, stricter in Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
Additional measures to contain the coronavirus spread imposed a week ago on Limassol and Nicosia districts only are now extended to the whole of...
Read more
Local

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices in September down by an annual 1.9%

Annie Charalambous -
The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in September dropped by an annual 1.9% compared with the respective period of 2019, according to data...
Read more
World

For a teacher in France, a civics class was followed by a gruesome death

Annie Charalambous -
The middle school teacher knifed to death on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday showed his teenage students a cartoon lampooning the...
Read more
World

Moody’s downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook

Annie Charalambous -
Ratings agency Moody's cut the United Kingdom's debt rating on Friday over the huge economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit and the lack...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Moody’s downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook

Annie Charalambous -
Ratings agency Moody's cut the United Kingdom's debt rating on Friday over the huge economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit and the lack...
Read more
World

Missile fired where Turkey cleared way for S-400 test, prompting U.S. anger

Annie Charalambous -
A missile was fired into the sky on Friday on Turkey's Black Sea coast where the military was expected to test its Russian-made S-400 defence...
Read more
World

Dutch king cuts short vacation in Greece after criticism

Annie Charalambous -
The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and his wife have cut short a vacation to Greece after coming under criticism for travelling during the coronavirus pandemic. "We see...
Read more
World

Instagram agrees curbs on paid influencers, says UK watchdog

Annie Charalambous -
Facebook's Instagram has agreed measures to crack down on hidden advertising by so-called influencers on its photo and video platform, Britain's Competition and Markets...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros