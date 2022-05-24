Footballer Yoan Zouma arrives at court charged with alleged abuse of cat

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan appeared in court on Tuesday (May 24) after being prosecuted by the RSPCA under the Animal Welfare Act for the incident in February.

Anadolu Agency Video News (AAVN) camera captured Zouma surrounded by guards and hiding under an umbrella to avoid reporters as well as his brother while entering Thames Magistrates Court in London.

In a video that caused a public outcry, the 27-year-old French defender and his footballer brother Yoan Zouma appeared to strike the cat, with his pets subsequently taken into care.

On February 9, an animal welfare organization in England and Wales removed West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma’s two cats Wednesday after social media videos showed the pets being kicked and slapped.

Meanwhile, West Ham United said the English Premier League club fined the 27-year-old French defender and it is supporting the RSPCA investigation.

The club added that Zouma is “extremely remorseful” for mistreating his pets.

A former Chelsea defender, Zouma joined West Ham in 2021 and has a contract with the Hammers until 2025.

