Football hooliganism in Cyprus is back, authorities seem to be in denial

Football hooliganism in Cyprus is back after a short respite and society is alarmed since political but also security authorities seem to be in denial over it, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

With the headline of “Hooligans are back in stadiums-Police act as mere spectators” Philenews underlined that both the police and presidential palace refused to comment on Saturday’s disturbing hooliganism incident in Larnaca.

A 20-year-old man is in serious condition with 45 per cent of his body burnt after clashes broke out by fans outside the stadium in Larnaca before the Anorthosis-Apollon football match.

The young man happened to walk around the ‘battle’ area when he tried to put out a fire sparked by hooligans – two of whom have presented themselves to police after photos of incident participants were published. Apparently, a Molotov cocktail was thrown directly at him.

Reports said fans of the two football teams had started small fires with fireworks in a field opposite the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium which were put out by police and the fire service.

But not before the young man got to be the new victim of fresh hooliganism in Cyprus which seems to be rising again after a short respite.