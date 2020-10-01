Football coronavirus clusters grow, pupils positive, 17 cases today

Authorities are increasingly concerned by the continued growth of covid clusters that emerged in the minor football leagues and include high school pupils.

The health ministry today announced 17 new cases of coronavirus out 2,454 tests, raising the total number to 1772.

They include five cases that were detected through 449 samples of private initiative testing. One of them is an ASIL Lysis football player, a pupil.

Five cases were detected out of 173 samples through contact tracing. Three of them are connected to the Ethnikos Achnas football team cluster and one of them is a pupil.

Four cases were detected out of 232 samples in the framework of the Larnaca control programme of three thousand people. They include a high school girl and three cases connected to the Ethnikos Achnas cluster.

Two cases were confirmed out of 588 samples through the passenger and repatriation control programme and one cases was detected out of 382 samples in the framework of the Cyprus Football Association control programme.

The individual infected as an official of the Anagennisi Dheryneias football team.

Eleven people are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, four in the increased care unit. One patient is intubated at the Nicosia General intensive care unit.