Food served up robotically at Beijing Olympics

Journalists arriving early for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing have been among the first to have their food served up to them remotely.

While noodles are a fairly conventional dish in China, ‘noodles from the ceiling’ aren’t, but that’s the way lunch is dished up in the canteen in the Main Press Centre.

The delivery system was proving a novelty on Tuesday (January 11), with even burgers being prepared electronically.

The Winter Olympics will have stricter covid protocols for visiting media, athletes and officials than Tokyo, with everyone confined to a bubble which they cannot leave, and no interaction between those inside it, and those outside it.

Only those who undergo a three-week quarantine upon arrival can work outside the bubble, although they cannot come back into it.

However unlike Tokyo, domestic spectators will be allowed to attend events.

Beijing 2022 gets underway on February 4.