NewsLocalFood poisoning for National Guard new recruits

Food poisoning for National Guard new recruits

Approximately 30 new recruits of the National Guard in Larnaca have suffered food poisoning.

According to the Defense Ministry spokesman Christos Pieri, the new recruits had dinner on Saturday and immediately afterward they started feeling bad. The Ministry immediately contacted the catering company.

The company found out that the problem was with the sauce of the meat.

As noted, it is the first time in the last three years that the National Guard has been cooperating with the said company that such a problem arose.

The health condition of all soldiers is now good, Pieris said.

By gavriella
Previous articleFinancial aid for fire victims delivered
Next articleForeign Minister discusses cooperation in energy sector with Israel’s Energy Minister

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros