Food poisoning for National Guard new recruits

Approximately 30 new recruits of the National Guard in Larnaca have suffered food poisoning.

According to the Defense Ministry spokesman Christos Pieri, the new recruits had dinner on Saturday and immediately afterward they started feeling bad. The Ministry immediately contacted the catering company.

The company found out that the problem was with the sauce of the meat.

As noted, it is the first time in the last three years that the National Guard has been cooperating with the said company that such a problem arose.

The health condition of all soldiers is now good, Pieris said.