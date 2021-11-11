in-cyprus"Food for thought": documentary premiere on November 12

“Food for thought”: documentary premiere on November 12

Documentary premiere: “Food for Thought”, produced by the Friends of the Earth Cyprus.
The documentary deals with the challenges of young people living in rural areas in Cyprus who are active in the field of food production.
It presents their difficulties, aspirations and hopes so that they can stay and grow in their place. Young people from urban and rural areas express their views on the production, distribution and consumption of food in our country and their desire for equal access of all residents of the island in quality, local products.
Director: George Stylianou
Language: Greek and English
Subtitles: Greek and English

 

When Friday, November 12 at 7pm
Where UNESCO Amphitheater, University of Nicosia
Duration: 25 minutes
A discussion will follow.
Please register here

 

By Lisa Liberti
