News Local Food for National Guard ends up in trash

Food for National Guard ends up in trash

Large quantities of food bought through catering, and which tax-paying citizens are paying, are rejected by the National Guard.

According to information of Phileleftheros, there are also photos proving this but are not released due to fear of punishment. According to the same references by soldiers, food also cooked by the National Guard also ends up in the trash.

It is worth noting that just for the military camps of Larnaca and the largest part of Nicosia, the state spends every year 3 million euros for catering. The two districts constitute 30% of the total of soldiers, so based on that 10% of the food rejected (even though the percentage is bigger according to the information) it means that food worth 1 million euros a year is being thrown out.

The Defense Ministry admitted that in the past large quantities of food were thrown out but noted that since the program through catering began, this phenomenon tends to disappear.

By gavriella
Previous article569 new cases, one death announced on Tuesday
Next articleCommissioner for Gender Equality issues guide to overcome linguistic sexism in public administration

Top Stories

Local

Dead flamingo spotted in Larnaca Salt Lake

gavriella -
In an announcement the Ecologist Movement noted that a flamingo was spotted floating on the Larnaca Salt Lake dead.  The Game and Fauna Service...
Read more
Local

Two establishments in Paphos in flames

gavriella -
Two shops, which had remained closed in the last three weeks went up in flames around 21:30 last night. The second shop, which had...
Read more
Local

Some 63 patients with COVID-19 at Reference Hospital

gavriella -
Some 63 patients of COVID-19 are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus. Out of...
Read more
Local

Police fine 89 citizens, three premises for covid measures breach

gavriella -
Police conducted 7,971 checks island-wide in the last 24 hours during which they reported three establishments and 89 individuals for violations of COVID-19 measures. A...
Read more
Local

Yolites criticized about police raid

gavriella -
Reactions regarding the police raid into a house of a citizen from where computers were confiscated following the satire the Justice Minister and members...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Dead flamingo spotted in Larnaca Salt Lake

gavriella -
In an announcement the Ecologist Movement noted that a flamingo was spotted floating on the Larnaca Salt Lake dead.  The Game and Fauna Service...
Read more
Local

Two establishments in Paphos in flames

gavriella -
Two shops, which had remained closed in the last three weeks went up in flames around 21:30 last night. The second shop, which had...
Read more
Local

Some 63 patients with COVID-19 at Reference Hospital

gavriella -
Some 63 patients of COVID-19 are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus. Out of...
Read more
Local

Police fine 89 citizens, three premises for covid measures breach

gavriella -
Police conducted 7,971 checks island-wide in the last 24 hours during which they reported three establishments and 89 individuals for violations of COVID-19 measures. A...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros