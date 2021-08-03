NewsLocalFood delivery man attacked, robbed by four youths in central Limassol

Food delivery man attacked, robbed by four youths in central Limassol

Limassol police are investigating a Monday evening robbery and assault case in central Limassol by four young men against a food delivery man .

The delivery man was driving his company motorcycle on Makarios Avenue when he was cut off by four motorcycle riders who then attacked him and stole his wallet containing 100 euros and his mobile phone.

The victim was taken to Limassol General Hospital and after receiving First Aid was released since his injuries were minor.

The four men are believed to be aged between 20 and 25 years old, police also said.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWorms cause 1m euro damage to ancient Panagia Chrysoroyiatissa church roof
Next articleMusicals, stage and screen crossover, ballads and more at Technopolis, 20

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros