Food delivery man attacked, robbed by four youths in central Limassol

Limassol police are investigating a Monday evening robbery and assault case in central Limassol by four young men against a food delivery man .

The delivery man was driving his company motorcycle on Makarios Avenue when he was cut off by four motorcycle riders who then attacked him and stole his wallet containing 100 euros and his mobile phone.

The victim was taken to Limassol General Hospital and after receiving First Aid was released since his injuries were minor.

The four men are believed to be aged between 20 and 25 years old, police also said.