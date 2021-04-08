Food, clothes and footwear prices up during pandemic, while fuel and electricity prices plunge

The coronavirus pandemic in Cyprus has boosted food, clothing and footwear prices, while prices of fuel, electricity and Internet services have fallen.

According to infographics prepared by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, one year after the appearance of the coronavirus in Cyprus in the categories Food (excluding fresh fruits and vegetables) and Fast Food, a small increase in prices was observed during the first period of comparison, while afterwards the prices remained stable.

During the first period March – May 2020 there was an increase of 1.19% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. In the period June – November 2020, an increase of 0.48% was recorded, while in the period December 2020 – February 2021 there was a decrease of 0.47% on an annual basis. Regarding Fast Food in the period March – May 2020 there was an increase of 0.61%, in the period June – November 2020 an increase of 0.14% and in the period December 2020 – February 2021 a negligible decrease of 0.01%.

The prices of Clothing and Footwear, during the period March – May 2020 showed a decrease of 2.95% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, when shops were closed and only online or telephone orders could be placed. During the period June – November 2020 an increase of 1.38% was recorded and during the period December 2020 – February 2021 there was an increase of 1.36% compared to the corresponding periods of 2019.

In the category Air Tickets, there was a decrease in prices during the first two periods, while in the third period prices increased. Specifically, in the period March – May 2020 there was a decrease of 6.37%, in the period June – November 2020 a decrease of 19.19% and in the period December 2020 – February 2021 an increase of 4.75%.

Electricity prices showed a small increase of 1.48% in the period March – May 2020, a decrease of 20.27% in the period June – November 2020 and a decrease of 13.67% in the period December 2020 – February 2021.

Regarding fuel prices in the period March – May 2020 there was a decrease of 13.05%, in the period June – November 2020 a decrease of 11.53% and in the period December 2020 – February 2021 a decrease of 9.59%

In the category Internet Home Access a decrease in prices was recorded, while the speed of Internet access has been upgraded.

In the period March – May 2020 there was a decrease of 5.79%, in the period June – November 2020 a decrease of 9.14% and in the period December 2020 – February 2021 a decrease of 11.35%.

