FMs of Greece, Cyprus and Israel to hold trilateral meeting on Tuesday in Athens

A trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Cyprus and Israel will take place on Tuesday in Athens, where Cyprus FM, Ioannis Kasoulides, is traveling on Monday evening.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry, the discussion during the meeting is expected to focus, among others, on ways to strengthen the coordination and cooperation of the three countries in a wide range of areas, with the common goal of creating conditions of security and stability in the region.

In addition, views will be exchanged on regional issues of common interest such as energy cooperation, multilateral cooperation schemes including the 3+1 format with the US, as well as EU-Israel relations. The Foreign Ministers will also discuss current international issues such as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Cyprus issue, and recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East.

The press release said that during his presence in Athens, Kasoulides will have separate bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Dendias, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Yair Lapid. Bilateral relations, the Cyprus issue, as well as other current regional and international issues of common interest are expected to be discussed during these meetings.

The Foreign Minister will return to Cyprus on Tuesday night.

