FMs of Cyprus and Russia to hold talks in Moscow on October 21

The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Russia, Nikos Christodoulides and Sergey Lavrov, will hold talks in Moscow on October 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, announced on Thursday.

Zakharova noted that the two Ministers will exchange views on topical regional matters with focus on the Cyprus settlement.

Moreover, she said that a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed, according to a post on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.