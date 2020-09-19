News Local FM travels to Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council, Borrell to brief Ministers...

FM travels to Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council, Borrell to brief Ministers on Turkey

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides travels to Brussels on Sunday to attend the Foreign Affairs Council, taking place on Monday.

During the meeting, High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell will brief the Ministers on the latest developments regarding Turkey, Lebanon, China and Russia, an announcement by the Foreign Ministry says.

Situation in Libya is also on the agenda as well as planning of the upcoming EU-African Union Summit, Belarus and the EU-Southern neighbourhood relations.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
