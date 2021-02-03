News Local FM to discuss next steps for resumption of settlement talks with British...

FM to discuss next steps for resumption of settlement talks with British counterpart

Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nicos Christodoulides, will discuss on Thursday in Nicosia with his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, the next steps on the Cyprus problem, in light of the unfolding initiative of the UN Secretary – General, which aims to the resumption of the talks for a Cyprus settlement on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Moreover, it noted, that  the two Ministers will review the full spectrum of the bilateral relations of Cyprus and the UK, with a view to promote their further development, focusing among others, to issues related to the citizens` rights after Brexit, the management of the pandemic, ensuring air connectivity and the safe restart of tourism

Raab will pay a working visit to Cyprus on February 4. The Foreign Ministry said that in the framework of their meeting, Christodoulides and Raab are expected to exchange views on the Cyprus problem and the next steps, in light of the unfolding UN Secretary-General`s initiative, aiming at the resumption of the talks for a Cyprus settlement on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation.”

Furthermore it is noted that the two Ministers “will review the full spectrum of the bilateral relations of Cyprus and the UK, with a view to promote their further development, focusing among others, to issues related to the citizens` rights after Brexit, the management of the pandemic, ensuring air connectivity and the safe restart of tourism.”

The Foreign Ministry also said that Christodoulides an Raab are expected to look into the cooperation of the two countries, in the framework of international organisations, and exchange views on the EU-UK cooperation, focusing on Foreign and Security Policy issues.

The two Ministers will make statements to the press after their talks at 1300 local time (1100 GMT).

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, but failed to yield any results.

(CNA)

By gavriella
