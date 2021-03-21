News Local FM to attend the Foreign Affairs Council, EU-Turkey relations to be examined

FM to attend the Foreign Affairs Council, EU-Turkey relations to be examined

Ο Υπουργός Εξωτερικών κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης χαιρετίζει την επετειακή εκδήλωση για τα εικοσάχρονα από την ίδρυση του Διεθνούς Ποινικού Δικαστηρίου, Λευκωσία 5 Ιουλίου 2018.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides is travelling on Sunday to Brussels to attend the Foreign Affairs Council that takes place Monday.

A Press Release issued by the MFA says that during the meeting, the Foreign Ministers will discuss inter alia EU-Turkey relations, in the light of the latest developments and on the basis of the relevant report of the European Commission and the EU High Representative on the state of play and the future of relations between the European Union and Turkey.

Furthermore, the Council is expected to consider the prospects for deepening the EU`s relations with the Southern Neighborhood countries and strengthening cooperation within this context.

Under current affairs, the participating Ministers will be briefed by the High Representative and will exchange views, amongst other topics, on EU-Russia relations, the situation in Georgia and Venezuela, as well as on developments in Myanmar and the Western Balkans.

Finally, the Foreign Ministers will take part in a teleconference with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, during which they will review the outcomes of the recent Human Rights Council session and discuss ways in which cooperation and dialogue could be strengthened further.

On the sidelines of the Council, Christodoulides will hold a meeting with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Malta, Evarist Bartolo, with whom they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries on issues pertaining to co-location of their Diplomatic Missions in third countries.

