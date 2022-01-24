FM Kasoulides in Brussels for EU’s FAC, GAC

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides is in Brussels for the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) and General Affairs Council (GAC) on Monday and Tuesday, according to an official announcement.

The agenda of the FAC on Monday includes an update on Syria and Libya, developments in Eastern Europe as well as other regional and international current affairs.

Prior to the FAC meeting, Foreign Minister Kasoulides hosted a working breakfast for his counterparts with the participation of the Foreign Minister of Kuwait, sheikh Ahmed Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah.

The ministers exchanged views on regional challenges, EU – Kuwait relations and the enhanced cooperation between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), ahead of the upcoming EU – GCC ministerial summit in February.

On Tuesday, Minister Kasoulides will participate in the meeting of the GAC. During the meeting the French Presidency of the Council of the EU is expected to present its priorities for the next six months.

The agenda also includes the EU’s efforts to strengthen democracy and protect electoral processes, the Conference on the Future of Europe, coordination regarding the handling of the pandemic as well as the latest development in EU – UK relations.

The Foreign Minister will also have a series of bilateral meetings with the EU’s High Representative Josep Borrell, Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi and Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides. Kasoulides will return to Cyprus on Wednesday.

(CNA)