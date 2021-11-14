FM: Dubai visit an indication of Cyprus – UAE close political ties

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides has said that his visit to Dubai constitutes an indication of the close political ties between Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates which have been developing in recent years, noting at the same time that the presence of a Cyprus kiosk in the Expo 2020 exhibition sends messages about the prospects of investments in the country.

In statements on the sidelines of a visit he paid the Expo 2020, Christodoulides said that he visited the Cypriot kiosk at Expo 2020, the biggest exhibition of countries which takes place every five years and is expected to have around 25 million visitors.

“I consider our country’s presence particularly important,” he noted.

Christodoulides thanked the UAE for their hospitality, pointing out that “it is also an indication, if you wish, of the close political ties between the two countries which have been developing in recent years.”

Referring to the presence of the Cypriot kiosk in the Expo 2020, he said that “it sends messages about the prospects of investments in our country and it is in the context that our presence here is particularly important.”

The Cypriot Foreign Affairs Minister is in Dubai following an invitation by his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take part in the 12th ‘Sir Bani Yas’ Forum.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the forum which is organised on a yearly basis by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE to discuss matters to do with security and stability in the broader Middle Eastern and Gulf region, has been established as an important dialogue and exchange of views platform. Invited participants include Prime Ministers, Foreign Affairs Ministers and other state officials from various countries around the world, as well as top experts and analysts international and foreign affairs matters, it adds.