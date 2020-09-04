News World FM Dendias to discuss East Med developments with UN's Guterres in New...

FM Dendias to discuss East Med developments with UN’s Guterres in New York

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias is heading to New York on Friday, where he will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Talks will focus on issues of international and regional interest, with an emphasis on current developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus, reads a ministry statement.

This follows the minister’s Thursday meeting with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt where cooperation and developments in the East Med, especially the issue of Turkey’s illegal actions, were discussed.

(amna.gr)

By Maria Bitar
