FM Dendias: Europe to show Turkey that its behavior will have consequences

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in an article in “Ta Nea” newspaper on Saturday sent the message that decisions should be made to show to Turkey that its behavior cannot continue without consequences and that it cannot be allowed to behave in the 21st century with 19th century practices.

“These decisions should not be Greece’s message, but Europe’s message”, Dendias stressed and added: “Europe is facing the Turkish Revisionist and is called to make important decisions. Last October’s European Council left a window of opportunity for Turkey to comply with international law and end its continuing illegal behavior. Turkey did just the opposite. With ostensibly goodwill gestures, it is now trying to fool Europe. But the European Union is not naive. The European Council in a few days will be called to take important decisions for Turkey. Of course, there is no room for a positive agenda anymore.”

(amna.gr)