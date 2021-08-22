FM Christodoulides travels to Jerusalem for Trilateral Meeting of FMs of Cyprus, Israel and Greece

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides, travels to Israel on Sunday to take part in the Cyprus-Israel-Greece Trilateral Meeting, together with his counterparts from the two countries, Yair Lapid and Nikos Dendias, respectively which will address regional issues and examine development of cooperation.

Α Foreign Affairs press release said it is the “first meeting between the three countries at the level of Foreign Ministers since the new Israeli government took office, reaffirming the common will of all parties to further develop their cooperation and to expand regional cooperation networks on the basis of a positive agenda, with a view to enhancing peace, stability and security in the broader region”.

The Trilateral Meeting is expected to address a number of regional issues, as well issues of common interest, focusing, inter alia, on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East and the Gulf. The three Ministers will also have the opportunity to discuss targeted proposals for the further development of cooperation between their countries in specific directions, such as dealing with the pandemic and its consequences, economic cooperation, tourism, crisis management, climate change and protection of the environmental.

At the end of the Meeting, Ministers Christodoulides, Lapid and Dendias are expected to make statements to the Press.

Earlier, Christodoulides will hold a bilateral meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Lapid, during which issues pertaining to Cyprus-Israel relations will be discussed, while the progress in promoting the multifaceted bilateral cooperation will be reviewed as well, following on also from discussions held during the last meeting between the two Ministers, at the end of July.

Furthermore, in the context of trilateral contacts, Christodoulides is expected to meet, together with his Greek counterpart Dendias, with the Minister of Energy of Israel, Karine Elharrar, exchanging views on issues pertaining to the energy cooperation between the three countries, as well as on related issues of regional interest.

The Foreign Minister`s visit will conclude with a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Israel, Benny Gantz, during which issues of bilateral defense cooperation, as well as issues of common interest related to regional security, will be discussed.