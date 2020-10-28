News Local FM Christodoulides in self-isolation following confirmed case of close associate

FM Christodoulides in self-isolation following confirmed case of close associate

 

Foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides has become the fourth minister to go into covid self-isolation, following a confirmed case among his close associates.

Christodoulides went into self-isolation this afternoon, following confirmation of the diagnostic test that was conducted last night.

According to a foreign ministry statement, all relevant protocols are being followed.

Ministers of Transport and Defence as well as deputy shipping minister are also in self isolation following a confirmed case at an event in Larnaca.

By Constantinos Tsintas
FM Christodoulides in self-isolation following confirmed case of close associate

  Foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides has become the fourth minister to go into covid self-isolation, following a confirmed case among his close associates. Christodoulides went into...
