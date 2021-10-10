FM Christodoulides discusses Turkish provocations with US Senator Menendez

Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides discussed the latest Turkish provocations with US Senator Robert Menendez.

A Foreign Ministry post on Twitter said that “@Christodoulides and Chairman of the #US Senate Foreign Relations Committee @SenatorMenendez discussed latest illegal activities by #Turkey in the #EastMed, in telephone conversation”.

The government of the Cyprus Republic issued an anti-Navtex following Turkey`s Navtex as regards the seismic ship Oruc Reis which will be conducting research in the Eastern Mediterranean until December 16.

The Navtex affects to a small degree Cyprus` exclusive economic zone in the north of the island, in an area from occupied Kerynia to Turkey. In the Navtex the Cyprus Republic noted that the Turkish Navtex violates its sovereign rights.

On Friday Antalya Navtex Station issued the Navtex saying that Oruc Reis will be accompanied it its research operation by ships Ataman and Genghis Khan of the Turkish navy.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.