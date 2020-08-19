News Local Flu vaccines in demand in Cyprus as Autumn approaches

Flu vaccines in demand in Cyprus as Autumn approaches

Cyprus health officials, in line with other European countries, plan an even greater push for flu vaccination this year to prevent hospitalisations and further strain on health systems already burdened by Covid-19.

With Autumn just around the corner the Ministry of Health expects the first batch of a total of 180,000 vaccines it has ordered on September 30, according to Philenews.

In addition, a request has already been submitted through EU procedures for the provision of 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

At the same time, flu shot manufacturers are increasing output to record levels.

European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakidou told Philenews that joint bids for the purchase of additional doses of vaccines have been pushed forward.

“This year the bet is quite big..the combination of the two, flu and coronavirus, is something we have never encountered before and therefore do not have the necessary experience.”

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDemocrats nominate Joe Biden for president, vowing to end Trump ‘chaos’
Next articleWorldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.12 million

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus – Greece working closely towards wider regional collaboration and stability

Maria Bitar -
Gyprus' Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias spoke on Tuesday of the close cooperation of the two countries to...
Read more
World

Fighters and farmers step in to help Beirut after the blast

Annie Charalambous -
From former fighters repairing damaged buildings to rural women preparing meals, people from across Lebanon have stepped in to help businesses set up to...
Read more
Photos

USA – Second day of virtual 2020 Democratic Convention

Andreas Nicolaides -
A production staff member cleans the podium and microphone because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic after convention Co-Chair and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett...
Read more
Local

Motorcyclist, 25, in extremely serious condition after collision

Annie Charalambous -
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in extremely serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital after colliding with a car late on Tuesday at the junction of...
Read more
Local

Police fine 12 establishments, 9 persons for covid-related violations

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus police booked 12 establishments and nine individuals all across the island for violating coronavirus measures over the past 24 hours. A total of 839...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus – Greece working closely towards wider regional collaboration and stability

Maria Bitar -
Gyprus' Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias spoke on Tuesday of the close cooperation of the two countries to...
Read more
Local

Motorcyclist, 25, in extremely serious condition after collision

Annie Charalambous -
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in extremely serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital after colliding with a car late on Tuesday at the junction of...
Read more
Local

Police fine 12 establishments, 9 persons for covid-related violations

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus police booked 12 establishments and nine individuals all across the island for violating coronavirus measures over the past 24 hours. A total of 839...
Read more
Local

Schools to open on September 7, combination of teaching under review

Annie Charalambous -
With schools in Cyprus due to to open on September 7, the Education Ministry in Cyprus is considering a combination of teaching with both...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros