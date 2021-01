Annual Flower Show-2021 began in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. It is organised with a theme based on COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination drive. The flower show attracted large numbers of nature lovers in the city. The 2-day flower show promises to be a visual treat for visitors. Annual Flower Show is taking place at Ekamra Kanan Botanical Gardens in Bhubaneswar. This show was organised by Regional Plant Resource Centre in collaboration with Plant Lovers Association.

(Reuters)