Flooding and heavy rain hits Brazilian city of Petropolis, killing 23

Flooding and heavy rain hits Brazilian city of Petropolis, killing 23

Heavy rain, flooding and landslides on Tuesday (February 15) left 23 people dead in the Brazilian city of Petropolis, according to the local fire department cited in a media report.

Video from social media showed heavy rainfall flooding streets and people surveying the damage in the city north of Rio de Janeiro.

The report said 259 millimeters (10.2 inches) of rain fell on the city within six hours, more than the monthly average for February.

It noted that hundreds of firefighters and first responders have been called in to help.

