Flood-relief work at Panagia tis Assias did not stand recent torrential rain

The flood-relief work as well as the wall erected to protect the special church of Panagia tis Assias did not stand the torrential rain of the last days of 2021.

According to an announcement of the Assia Community Council, part of the western side of the flood relief work collapsed fully and part of the eastern side collapsed partially.

As a result the church was flooded and the area around it turned into a lake.

The Council asked the government to check the reasons the measures taken were insufficient and the Church of Cyprus to assist the efforts so that a credible solution will be found that will protect the Church.