NewsLocalFlood-relief work at Panagia tis Assias did not stand recent torrential rain

Flood-relief work at Panagia tis Assias did not stand recent torrential rain

Panagiaassias
Panagiaassias

The flood-relief work as well as the wall erected to protect the special church of Panagia tis Assias did not stand the torrential rain of the last days of 2021.

According to an announcement of the Assia Community Council, part of the western side of the flood relief work collapsed fully and part of the eastern side collapsed partially.

As a result the church was flooded and the area around it turned into a lake.

The Council asked the government to check the reasons the measures taken were insufficient and the Church of Cyprus to assist the efforts so that a credible solution will be found that will protect the Church.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleDelay in the removal of asphalt plants causes new protests
Next articleKazakh police release images of clashes with protesters as death toll mounts

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros