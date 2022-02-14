Flock of birds drop dead in north Mexico

Security footage shows how a flock of birds drop dead mid flight in the northern Mexican city of Chihuahua on Monday (February 7).

Sectional Police of Alvaro Obregon reported that close to a hundred yellow-headed blackbirds that migrate from Northern Canada to Mexico for the winter.

A local veterinarian reported to the police that the birds could have died after inhaling toxic fumes from a heater nearby or because of an overcharge from electricity cables.

Nevertheless the authorities still don’t know what caused the deaths.