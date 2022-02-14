NewsWorldFlock of birds drop dead in north Mexico

Flock of birds drop dead in north Mexico

Impressive Footage Shows A Flock Of Birds Dropping Dead In North Mexico
Impressive Footage Shows A Flock Of Birds Dropping Dead In North Mexico

Security footage shows how a flock of birds drop dead mid flight in the northern Mexican city of Chihuahua on Monday (February 7).

Sectional Police of Alvaro Obregon reported that close to a hundred yellow-headed blackbirds that migrate from Northern Canada to Mexico for the winter.

A local veterinarian reported to the police that the birds could have died after inhaling toxic fumes from a heater nearby or because of an overcharge from electricity cables.

Nevertheless the authorities still don’t know what caused the deaths.

By gavriella
Previous article70% of patients at Famagusta Reference Hospital not vaccinated
Next articlePeople jump from Barcelona hotel to escape fire

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros