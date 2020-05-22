News Local Flights to more countries soon, deputy minister says

Flights to more countries soon, deputy minister says

New routes

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said on Friday that Cyprus will add more countries to the preliminary list of 19  with which air connections will be restored in June.

Earlier, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos had announced that Cyprus will re-open its airports in two stages. Stage one will be from June 9 to 19. The second stage will start on June 20, he said.  There are two groups of countries with different rules regarding arrivals.

Speaking to CNA, Perdios said other countries were also being evaluated in addition to those included in the two categories A and B.

The new announcements are expected as early as the beginning of next week. The decisions are based purely on epidemiological criteria and would be announced gradually as the epidemiologists need time to assess the situation.

Category A is made up of Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia and Lithuania. In category B are Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Croatia and Estonia and Czech Republic.

Hermes Airports

We are getting ready to WELCOME you back😀! Your health & safety is at the top of our priorities so we are all working together to achieve that.#seeyousoon #visitCpruslater #CyAirports #WeCareForYou #WeAreAviationHellenic Tzilalis – Cyprus ICTS Cyprus Swissport Larnaca LGS Handling Cyprus Airports Duty Free Cyprus Airports (F&B) Ltd

Publiée par Cyprus Aeropolis – Larnaka and Pafos Airports Official sur Vendredi 22 mai 2020

The deputy minister estimated that the first tourists will come to Cyprus by the end of June or at the beginning of July. He also said that countries like Germany, Israel and Greece are expected to be ready for travel by the end of June.

Protocols for hotels to be announced next week

Regarding the protocols for hotels to restart in the post COVID-19 period, he said that they’re expected to be issued by the Ministry of Health next week, after the Deputy Ministry of Tourism submitted its final thoughts.

Perdios said that the protocols would most probably concern the need to keep distances between the tourist who do not belong to the same group or family in the common areas, increased hygiene and special attention to the cleaning of the rooms.

If a hotel resident falls sick with COVID-19 symptoms, he/she will be transferred to the hospital and his close contacts will go to hotels which will function as quarantine places. The purpose, he said, is not to close an entire hotel if someone falls ill.

Final decisions on the issue are expected next week.

Perdios expressed satisfaction with the fact that the goals for the opening of the destination are achieved and that Cyprus is one of the first countries in the Mediterranean to show good epidemiological results, something that caused the satisfaction of the tourist partners of Cyprus abroad.

In the coming weeks, he said, the Deputy Ministry will focus on promoting the country abroad, following the “Better days are coming” campaign, with online actions and interviews with foreign media.

Perdios said that the Deputy Foreign Minister’s goal was to  attract 30% of last year’s tourism, as Cyprus’ main markets, Britain, Russia and Sweden, are still not ready to open.

CNA

Cyprus to open airports in two phases, starting June 9

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleUK to introduce quarantine for international arrivals on June 8

Top Stories

Local

Flights to more countries soon, deputy minister says

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said on Friday that Cyprus will add more countries to the preliminary list of 19  with which air...
Read more
World

UK to introduce quarantine for international arrivals on June 8

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Britain will introduce a COVID-19 quarantine for travellers arriving from overseas from June 8, interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday, a measure that...
Read more
Local

Special allowance paid to 131,000 beneficiaries

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Special unemployment allowance was paid today to 131,000 beneficiaries of the Labour Ministry's scheme for employees of companies which had completely or partially suspended...
Read more
Local

Four test positive, total now 927

Josephine Koumettou -
Four people tested positive to Covid-19 after 1970 diagnostic tests on Friday, the second day into phase two of the easing of the lockdown. This...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry issues revised rules for hair salons, barbershops allowing use of a/c

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued on Friday revised guidelines for the operation of hair salons and barbershops during Phase Two of the easing of shutdown...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

“Frappe” Greek iced coffee

Andreas Nicolaides -
Frappé coffee (also Greek frappé or café frappé Greek: φραπές, frapés) is a Greek foam-covered iced coffee drink made from instant coffee (generally, spray-dried...
Read more
Local Food

A guide of Summer fruits from Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
Cyprus summer love! Cyprus summer fruits! So, what are the summer fruits which can be bought in Cyprus? Watermelon A Cypriot summer is not complete without...
Read more
Local Food

Stuffed vine leaves with artichokes (Lenten)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Blanch the vine leaves in hot water. For the stuffing, finely chop the artichokes and the onions and sauté in olive oil until translucent....
Read more
Local Food

Marinated veal liver

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the liver in a non-metallic bowl and add the oregano, olive oil, beer and salt, making sure it’s covered. Cover the bowl and...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Special allowance paid to 131,000 beneficiaries

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Special unemployment allowance was paid today to 131,000 beneficiaries of the Labour Ministry's scheme for employees of companies which had completely or partially suspended...
Read more
Local

Four test positive, total now 927

Josephine Koumettou -
Four people tested positive to Covid-19 after 1970 diagnostic tests on Friday, the second day into phase two of the easing of the lockdown. This...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry issues revised rules for hair salons, barbershops allowing use of a/c

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued on Friday revised guidelines for the operation of hair salons and barbershops during Phase Two of the easing of shutdown...
Read more
Local

Cyprus to open airports in two phases, starting June 9

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cyprus will re-open its airports in two stages, starting on June 9, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos announced on Friday after a meeting of the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros