Flights and reservations cancelled due to Omicron variant

Nasos Hadjigeorgiou, Executive Manager of the Paphos Regional Board of Tourism, said that despite good planning for the winter flying schedule of several airlines, unfortunately due to the pandemic but also due to the unpredictable situation we are going through, many flights are cancelled while people also cancel their reservations. He also predicted that after the first week of January there will be a drastic reduction of flights from a number of airports.

He noted that there is need everywhere for the restart of tourism, both by countries, by travelers and by airlines, by travel agencies, the hotel industry, restaurants and other businesses who directly or indirectly are affected by the industry of tourism.

