Flight Safety Foundation welcomes British decision not to allow direct flights to Turkish-occupied Cyprus

The Flight Safety Foundation-Mediterranean (FSF-MED) welcomes the British government’s decision not to allow direct flights from Britain to the illegal airport operating in the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus.

Turkey and the illegal Turkish Cypriot regime always tried and continue their efforts with international organizations and various countries, to upgrade and get recognition for the illegal airport and control center, in Turkish-occupied Cyprus, FSF-MED said in an announcement.

“So far, Turkish efforts did not succeed, since any direct flights to an illegal and unrecognized airport are in flagrant violation of international law,” it is added. These flights are not conducted according to an approved flight plan and pose a risk to aviation safety, the announcement concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.