“Flaming Arrow 2020” military exercise kicks off

The Mediterranean island’s National Guard on Tuesday kicked-off a three-day military exercise code-named “Flaming Arrow 2020”.

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the main purpose of the manoeuvres is to train, evaluate and improve the effectiveness of National Guard forces in a modern operational environment.

The final stage of the exercise will be held on Thursday at Kalo Chorio shooting range and will be open for media coverage.

All precautionary measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be observed, the Ministry also said.