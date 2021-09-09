NewsLocalFlags in Cyprus schools flying at half-mast on Thursday, the burial day...

Flags in Cyprus schools flying at half-mast on Thursday, the burial day of Theodorakis

FILE PHOTO: Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis conducts the Skopje's opera orchestra during a rehearsal in the Macedonian capital, April 9, 1997. Stringer/File Photo

Flags in the schools all across Cyprus will be flying at half-mast and Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis’ songs will be played in the secondary schools during breaks all day on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Education to mark the Mediterranean island’s respect to the world acclaimed composer and politician who is to be buried around noon in Chania, Crete.

Theodorakis had written a letter to the mayor of Chania in 2013 expressing his wish to be buried in the cemetery of Galatas, a location west of Chania, where his father hailed from.

By Annie Charalambous
