Five years later, victims of Charlie Hebdo attack take the stand

FILE PHOTO: A person holds up a "Je Suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) sign during a ceremony at Place de la Republique to pay tribute to the victims of last year's shooting at the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool/File Photo

A survivor of the 2015 attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo told a French court on Wednesday how the gunmen said “Allahu akbar” (“God is the greatest”), then shot him with their Kalashnikov rifles.

Simon Fieschi was the first employee the two gunmen encountered when they entered the magazine’s Paris offices.

He said that after being shot he lost consciousness so the gunmen moved on to other targets.

“It was all very quick for me”, said Fieschi, 36, who limped to the witness box using a crutch but declined an offer to take a seat saying he preferred to testify standing.

“I remember the door opening violently, and gunshots. I remember a man who said: ‘Allahu akbar’, and then, ‘We don’t kill women’,” said Fieschi, who was in charge of the magazine’s digital platforms.

“I lost consciousness, which is without doubt what saved my life”, he said.

One bullet went into his neck and damaged his spinal column, leaving him with constant pain and reduced mobility.
Fieschi was speaking in the second week of the trial of 14 alleged accomplices of the Islamist gunmen who targeted French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket killing 17 people.

The gunmen themselves are dead.

The magazine was targeted by Islamist radicals, according to prosecutors, because it had published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

Depictions of the prophet are considered blasphemous by Muslims.

On the day of the attack, when Fieschi regained consciousness, the shooting had already finished and many of his colleagues lay dead, or wounded.

It was not until much later that he was told what had happened to his co-workers.

“The image that stays with me is of a trail of blood in the corridor leading to the newsroom”, he said in court. “At the time I didn’t really understand what it meant”.

By Maria Bitar

By Maria Bitar
