NewsLocalFive-year-old child tested positive to cocaine, foreign father arrested, mother on the...

Five-year-old child tested positive to cocaine, foreign father arrested, mother on the run

Cocaine use in Limassol increases five-fold between 2013-2016

Police in Limassol have arrested the 45-year-old non-Cypriot father of a five-year-old child who tested positive to cocaine.

They are investigating a case of possession, use and provision of cocaine as well as abusive behaviour towards a child under the age of 16, police also said on Wednesday.

At the same time, a warrant has been issued for the mother of the child, also a foreigner, who is on the run.

On March 21, the couple took their two children, aged five, for drug tests at a laboratory in Limassol.

After one of the two was found positive to cocaine the laboratory asked the parents to report this to police, something that was not done up until Monday.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGeorge Floyd’s family lobbies Biden for U.S. police reform on anniversary of death
Next articleHomemade explosive device sparks fire at Health Ministry entrance

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros