Five to eleven vaccination approach 10%, adult vaccination rate at 84%

Vaccination of children aged 5-11 have reached 9% or 6.050, said health ministry Director General Christina Yiannaki, in remarks at the State Fair vaccination centre in Nicosia, during a walk in for this age.

It was the 5th such walk in organised by the health ministry in coordination with the President of the Pediatrician’s Association Michalis Anastasiades and volunteer paediatricians . The 2nd dose is available in Limassol.

The general population first dose vaccination rate now stands at 74.7%, with the fully vaccinated at 71.1%, while the adult population vaccination rate has gone over 84%.

‘The target is a general population vaccination rate of 75% and we believe that this major effort will pay dividends’, Yiannaki said.

The 16-17 vaccination rate is at 56%, while children 12-15 is at 46%.