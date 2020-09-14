Five premises, 29 individuals fined over covid measures violations

Police carried out 600 checks and booked 5 premises and 29 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for non-compliance with measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The majority of fines concerned the non-use of a protective mask.

Specifically, police carried out 36 checks and reported 20 individuals in Nicosia, the capital.

In Limassol, 186 checks were carried out and 5 individuals and 3 premises were reported.

In Larnaca, 178 checks were carried out and 2 individuals and 1 premise were reported.

In Paphos, 25 checks were carried out with no reports being made.

In Famagusta, 103 checks were carried out and 2 individuals were reported.

In Morphou, 72 checks led to the report of 1 premise.

Additionally, 89 checks were carried out in ports with no reports being made, while in Larnaca airport 3 individuals were found with no “CyprusFlightPass” passes.