Five persons in prison for scam with battered vehicles

The five people arrested in relation to the scam with the battered vehicles have been imprisoned for eight days.

According to the Police, the five suspects were taken to court, which ordered their imprisonment while the Police continue the investigations.

According to the case, between 1/1/2021 and 17/2/2022 at least 29 battered vehicles seemed to have been imported in Cyprus but were registered in Nicosia and Famagusta normally as non-battered.

It seems that a high-level employee of the Department of Road Transport revealed the scam and as a result both his cars were burned as a warning.