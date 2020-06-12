Five new Covid-19 cases, total now 980

Another five people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1289 tests, bringing the total to 980 the Health Ministry said on Friday.

All five have some kind of travel history or connection.

Three are from tracing of already confirmed cases (from 39 tests). Two are contacts of positive cases from flights. The third is a contact of a person with a travel history.

The fourth is from repatriations (from 279 tests). The individual’s close contacts have been traced and the relevant protocols have been activated.

The fifth is from referrals from personal doctors and special groups through public health offices. The person had returned from abroad, tested negative but developed symptoms while self-isolating at home and was referred for a test by the personal doctor.

Sources said one of the three cases from tracing is a contact from the family environment of a positive case who returned from the UK on June 7 and was on the same flight.

The second from tracing is contact of a case who had had also returned from the UK on June 8 and had travelled on the same flight. The two people are not friends or related.

The third tracing case is a contact from the environment of a person who tested positive yesterday, and had returned from the UK in early May.

The positive case among repatriations had come from Doha yesterday.

The fifth case had arrived from the UK in early June and had first tested negative before developing symptoms, a case similar to one reported a few days ago which underlines how important it is that those repatriating as well as contacts of positive cases self-isolate, Health Ministry source said.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with a negative result.

From the programme of 10,000 employees in hair salons and catering (173 tests)

From the programme of 20,000 pupils teachers and other school staff (55 tests)

From hospital labs (145 tests)

From private initiative (337 tests).

In addition there are two coronavirus cases at the referral hospital. Two patients remain intubated in the ICU on Nicosia General Hospital.