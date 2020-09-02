News Local Five new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,643 tests

Five new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,643 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 5 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,643 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

579 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 2 cases detected.

69 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 1 case detected.

1,212 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

346 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

200 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

60 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

177 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,495.

Additionally, five patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleUS decision to lift arms embargo on Cyprus is not about Turkey, Garber says

Top Stories

Local

Five new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,643 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 5 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

US decision to lift arms embargo on Cyprus is not about Turkey, Garber says

Maria Bitar -
The US decision to remove blocks for one year on the sale or transfer of non-lethal defence articles and defence services to Cyprus is...
Read more
Economy

Energy sector in Cyprus changing drastically, President says

Maria Bitar -
The energy sector in Cyprus is changing drastically due to the creation of the energy centre in Vasiliko and the supply of natural gas,...
Read more
World

All EU efforts are focused on deescalation and dialog, Stano says

Maria Bitar -
All EU efforts are focused on deescalation and dialog in order to avoid tension and military conflict between Greece and Turkey in the Eastern...
Read more
Economy

Business loans drop, mortgages and consumer loans increase in July

Maria Bitar -
New business loans in Cyprus recorded a drop in July this year compared to June while consumer loans and housing loans increased. At the same...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

US decision to lift arms embargo on Cyprus is not about Turkey, Garber says

Maria Bitar -
The US decision to remove blocks for one year on the sale or transfer of non-lethal defence articles and defence services to Cyprus is...
Read more
Local

Rats and rodents sauntering about freely in Kaimakli

Maria Bitar -
The now long standing rat and rodents infestation problem in Kaimakli seems to have become somewhat permanent since you can see them wandering about...
Read more
Local

Man arrested for driving under the influence with a stolen car

Maria Bitar -
A 35-year-old man was arrested on charges of theft and unlawful possession of a car, carrying a knife, traffic violations, driving under the influence...
Read more
Local

Loaded handgun found in Limassol linked to attempted murder

Maria Bitar -
A loaded handgun that is suspected to belong to a 26-year-old man wanted for attempted murder was found in the Enaerios area in Limassol...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros