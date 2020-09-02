Five new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,643 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 5 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,643 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

579 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 2 cases detected.

69 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 1 case detected.

1,212 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

346 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

200 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

60 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

177 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,495.

Additionally, five patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

