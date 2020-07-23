News Local Five new corona virus cases out of total of 1,575 tests

Five new corona virus cases out of total of 1,575 tests

Five new cases of corona virus detected on Thursday, bringing the total up to 1,045.

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 5 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 1,575 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

418 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected, the patient has recent travel history.

738 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

94 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 3 cases detected.

The case detected through private initiative came from Israel with a special permit on 21/7. The test they provided was negative.

The case detected at the airport is a Canadian woman permanent resident of Cyprus. She has come via Iraq through Dubai on 22/7. She provided a negative antibody test and it was not accepted. As a resident of Cyprus she was eligible and re-took the test at the airport.

The other 3 people are close contacts from the family environment of the Cypriot woman that was announced as a case on 21/7 so these are domestic cases. One out of the three people is symptomatic.

In addition, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were performed, without the detection of a case:

79 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

152 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

1 test carried out with sample take under the control program of the Ministry of Justice and Public Order for the staff working on courthouse premises.

93 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,045.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleFire in an inaccessible area in Paphos under control

Top Stories

Local

Five new corona virus cases out of total of 1,575 tests

Maria Bitar -
Five new cases of corona virus detected on Thursday, bringing the total up to 1,045. According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of...
Read more
Local

Fire in an inaccessible area in Paphos under control

Maria Bitar -
The fire in the area of the village of Koili in Paphos is now under control. It burned a total area of about 2 hectares. The...
Read more
Local

Macron expresses full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece

Maria Bitar -
French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his country’s solidarity with Cyprus and Greece regarding the violation of their sovereignty by Turkey, noting that it...
Read more
World

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt comments on Turkey maritime boundaries dispute

Maria Bitar -
"I would like to make it clear that the term 'disputed' refers only to areas where more than one country asserts maritime claims," US...
Read more
Local

Syrian who brutally murdered his estranged wife sentenced by Paphos Court

Maria Bitar -
The Paphos Assize sentenced the 42-year-old Syrian national to 18 years in prison for murdering his estranged wife and mother of seven children at...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus snacks everywhere you go

Andreas Nicolaides -
Holidays in Cyprus consist of various activities - watersports, hiking, bycicling touring, visiting museums, attractions and archaeological sites - and as a result you...
Read more
Local Food

Meatballs & orzo (kritharaki)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 240gr. lean beef mince 1 medium carrot, grated 1 big egg white 1/4 of a cup whole grain bread crumb 1/4 tsp oragano 1/4 tsp pepper 1/8 tsp salt 2 tsps...
Read more
Local Food

Tahini Dip

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 4 tbsp tahini paste 2 cloves garlic, crushed with salt Juice of 2 lemons 4 tbsp olive oil Cold water to thin Chopped parsley for garnish Preparation: Combine all the...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional ravioli with mint pesto

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 2 cups village flour ½ tsp salt 2/3 cup water For the filling: 2 cups diced halloumi 1 tsp dry mint 1 egg, lightly beat For the mint pesto: 1...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Fire in an inaccessible area in Paphos under control

Maria Bitar -
The fire in the area of the village of Koili in Paphos is now under control. It burned a total area of about 2 hectares. The...
Read more
Local

Macron expresses full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece

Maria Bitar -
French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his country’s solidarity with Cyprus and Greece regarding the violation of their sovereignty by Turkey, noting that it...
Read more
Local

Syrian who brutally murdered his estranged wife sentenced by Paphos Court

Maria Bitar -
The Paphos Assize sentenced the 42-year-old Syrian national to 18 years in prison for murdering his estranged wife and mother of seven children at...
Read more
Local

Ministry of Heath cautions public as corona virus still active

Maria Bitar -
Based on cases of Covid-19 in people who showed symptoms without having had contact with a confirmed case or had any recent travel history...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros