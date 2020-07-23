Five new corona virus cases out of total of 1,575 tests

Five new cases of corona virus detected on Thursday, bringing the total up to 1,045.

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 5 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 1,575 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

418 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected, the patient has recent travel history.

738 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

94 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 3 cases detected.

The case detected through private initiative came from Israel with a special permit on 21/7. The test they provided was negative.

The case detected at the airport is a Canadian woman permanent resident of Cyprus. She has come via Iraq through Dubai on 22/7. She provided a negative antibody test and it was not accepted. As a resident of Cyprus she was eligible and re-took the test at the airport.

The other 3 people are close contacts from the family environment of the Cypriot woman that was announced as a case on 21/7 so these are domestic cases. One out of the three people is symptomatic.

In addition, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were performed, without the detection of a case:

79 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

152 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

1 test carried out with sample take under the control program of the Ministry of Justice and Public Order for the staff working on courthouse premises.

93 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,045.

Source: Philenews