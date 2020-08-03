Five new corona virus cases detected out of 2,581 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 5 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 2,581 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

11 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 1 case detected.

1,128 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 2 cases detected. One person was identified by the sampling of Category A and B passengers.

317 tests carried out with samples taken from the Limassol District of a random sampling testing of 3,000 persons, 1 case detected.

120 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

6 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

226 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative.

142 tests carried out with samples taken from the Larnaca District of a random sampling testing of 3,000 persons.

388 tests carried out with samples taken from the Nicosia District of a random sampling testing of 3,000 persons.

66 tests carried out with samples taken from the Famagusta District of a random sampling testing of 3,000 persons.

177 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,155.

Additionally, four people are being treated in the Famagusta General Hospital.

Their condition is described as good.

