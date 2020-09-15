News Local Five Nepalese women caught with fake covid certificates arrested

Five Nepalese women caught with fake covid certificates arrested

Five women, from Nepal, were caught on Monday afternoon at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint with forged Covid-19 negative test certificates trying to cross over to the occupied north.

The five women are on the island under the status of domestic workers.

They appeared at the checkpoint at 6.20 in the afternoon yesterday to cross over to the occupied areas to look for work there.

As per the protocols in place in order for someone to cross over into the occupied part of the island they have to show a Covid-19 negative test done 48 hours prior to their travelling there.

The five Nepalese women all presented such a certificate, however, police became suspicious upon realising the documents were almost identical but for the names.

After a thorough examination it was found that the certificates were indeed fake since the laboratory stated as having issued them had no clue who these women were and had not in fact tested any of them.

Following this development, the five foreigners were arrested on the spot.

They are being investigated for conspiracy to commit a crime and forgery, and circulation of forged documents, according to police press spokesman Christos Andreou, Philenews reports.

By Maria Bitar
