Five establishments, 28 citizens booked for Covid measures breach

Police fined 28 individuals and five establishments all across Cyprus for violation of Covid-19 measures over the past 24 hours.

The Force carried out a total of 2,582 checks island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, after 977 checks 5 individuals were fined along with one establishment.

In Limassol, after 200 checks 6 citizens were reported, while after 503 checks one establishment owner was fined in Larnaca.

In Paphos, out of 120 checks 10 citizens were fined while 620 checks in Famagusta seven citizens and 3 establishment owners got fines.

No people were reported after 51 checks in Morphou area.

No fines were issued after 111 checks by Traffic police.