NewsLocalFive establishments, 28 citizens booked for Covid measures breach

Five establishments, 28 citizens booked for Covid measures breach

Covid Fines
Covid Fines

Police fined 28 individuals and five establishments all across Cyprus for violation of Covid-19 measures over the past 24 hours.

The Force carried out a total of 2,582 checks island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, after 977 checks 5 individuals were fined along with one establishment.

In Limassol, after 200 checks 6 citizens were reported, while after 503 checks one establishment owner was fined in Larnaca.

In Paphos, out of 120 checks 10 citizens were fined while 620 checks in Famagusta seven citizens and 3 establishment owners got fines.

No people were reported after 51 checks in Morphou area.

No fines were issued after 111 checks by Traffic police.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleElephant Santas pass out face masks, hand gel in Thai school tradition
Next articleAt least seven died in Thursday wreck off Greek island-coastguard

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros