NewsLocalFive-days-old child with Covid at Makarion Hospital

Five-days-old child with Covid at Makarion Hospital

Childintubated
Childintubated

The Pediatric Clinic at the Makarion Hospital has been recently under pressure due to the increased number of hospitalizations.

According to Dr. Avraam Elia, head of the Pediatric Clinic, the wards are full due to the increased number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in the community but also due to the low temperatures that have been recently recorded in Cyprus.

He added that currently there are 35 children in the clinic, 13 with Covid-19 and the rest with other infections. Asked what will happen in case there is bigger increase in the hospitalization of children, he said that then they will have to be hospitalized in other hospitals of OKYPY.

He once against stressed the need for vaccination and respect of individual health measures to reduce Covid-19 cases.

By gavriella
Previous articleChristos Clerides: Approval of bills or collapse of justice
Next articleThe war in Ukraine affects pasta in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros