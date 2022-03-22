Five-days-old child with Covid at Makarion Hospital

The Pediatric Clinic at the Makarion Hospital has been recently under pressure due to the increased number of hospitalizations.

According to Dr. Avraam Elia, head of the Pediatric Clinic, the wards are full due to the increased number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in the community but also due to the low temperatures that have been recently recorded in Cyprus.

He added that currently there are 35 children in the clinic, 13 with Covid-19 and the rest with other infections. Asked what will happen in case there is bigger increase in the hospitalization of children, he said that then they will have to be hospitalized in other hospitals of OKYPY.

He once against stressed the need for vaccination and respect of individual health measures to reduce Covid-19 cases.